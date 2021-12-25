Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.09. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.60 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

Honeywell International stock opened at $205.22 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $194.55 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

