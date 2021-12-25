EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Cut to Reduce at AlphaValue

AlphaValue cut shares of EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) to a reduce rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVNVY opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.36. EVN has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02.

Get EVN alerts:

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environment, and All Other. The Energy segment involves in procurement of electricity, natural gas, and energy carriers. The Generation segment offers electricity generation from thermal sources and renewable energies.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for EVN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.