Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of MAYNF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.
About Mayne Pharma Group
