Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MAYNF stock opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Mayne Pharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $0.42.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of proprietary and generic products. It operates through the following segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The Generic Products segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of generic and branded pharmaceutical products.

