Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $61.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.42. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $706.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.70 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,409 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,235 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

