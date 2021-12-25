Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galp Energia, SGPS and Advantage Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galp Energia, SGPS 1 3 5 0 2.44 Advantage Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Galp Energia, SGPS currently has a consensus target price of $10.30, suggesting a potential upside of 114.58%. Advantage Energy has a consensus target price of $8.19, suggesting a potential upside of 51.14%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than Advantage Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Advantage Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galp Energia, SGPS $12.30 billion 0.65 -$664.29 million ($0.10) -48.00 Advantage Energy $179.21 million 5.77 -$212.04 million $0.04 135.54

Advantage Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Galp Energia, SGPS. Galp Energia, SGPS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advantage Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galp Energia, SGPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of Advantage Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Galp Energia, SGPS and Advantage Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galp Energia, SGPS -0.93% 6.21% 2.01% Advantage Energy 4.35% 3.04% 2.03%

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Galp Energia, SGPS on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

