First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $72.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FR. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

NYSE FR opened at $64.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

