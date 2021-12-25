UBS Group Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Hold

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $3.51 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.78. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.78.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

