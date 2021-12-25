Brookfield Asset Management (TSE:BAM.A) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $69.71

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$69.71 and traded as high as C$77.45. Brookfield Asset Management shares last traded at C$76.41, with a volume of 207,309 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAM.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.50.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$119.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$74.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$69.71.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.42 per share, with a total value of C$254,411.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08. Also, Director Brian Lawson sold 10,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.25, for a total transaction of C$777,907.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,700,737.25.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (TSE:BAM.A)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.