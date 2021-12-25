TELUS (TSE:T) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.48

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.48 and traded as high as C$29.72. TELUS shares last traded at C$29.52, with a volume of 742,323 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TELUS to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$31.17.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.81%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

