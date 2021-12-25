Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PRCH. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.14.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Porch Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $49,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,910. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Porch Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Porch Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Porch Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

