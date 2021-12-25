IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IN8bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc. is based in New York. “

Get IN8bio alerts:

Separately, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of IN8bio in a research note on Sunday, September 12th.

NASDAQ:INAB opened at $6.15 on Thursday. IN8bio has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.73.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts expect that IN8bio will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $555,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,520,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IN8bio

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IN8bio (INAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.