Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.19

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.19 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 148.45 ($1.96). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 149.80 ($1.98), with a volume of 565,571 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHP. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.31) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.17) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.33) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 173.71 ($2.30).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 151.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.