Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Horizonte Minerals (OTCMKTS:HZMMF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
HZMMF stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. Horizonte Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.
Horizonte Minerals Company Profile
