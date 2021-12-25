Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$38.22.

Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.87 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$27.54 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

