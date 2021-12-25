Desjardins Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Saputo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.
Saputo (TSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion.
Shares of Saputo stock opened at C$28.87 on Thursday. Saputo has a 1 year low of C$27.54 and a 1 year high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.68.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Saputo’s payout ratio is 63.00%.
About Saputo
Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
