Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Paychex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 23rd. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Wedbush also issued estimates for Paychex’s FY2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PAYX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.65.

PAYX opened at $134.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.82. Paychex has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $137.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 225.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1,135.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

