Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Increased by Analyst

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

NYSE:USB opened at $56.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.6% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

