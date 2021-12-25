Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.99. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.40.

NYSE:FDS opened at $479.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $294.21 and a 52-week high of $485.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $455.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $394.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.12%.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.