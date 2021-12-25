TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -1.48.
TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.
About TOMI Environmental Solutions
TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.
