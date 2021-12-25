TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.07 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of -1.48.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

TOMI Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:TOMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. TOMI Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 44.12% and a negative net margin of 60.44%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TOMI Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 29,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TOMI Environmental Solutions by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 233,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 66,771 shares in the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc provides disinfection and decontamination essentials under the brand name SteraMist. It operates through the following division: Hospital-HealthCare, Life Sciences, TOMI Service Network, and Food Safety. The company was founded by Halden S. Shane on September 18, 1979 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.