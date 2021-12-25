Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $421.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ulta Beauty has outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been benefiting from its omnichannel strength, thanks to the efficient store and digital operations. Also, the company’s skincare category has been gaining on consumers’ rising interest toward self-care. These upsides, along with strong cost-containment efforts, aided third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Further, management raised its fiscal 2021 guidance. The company witnessed double-digit comparable sales growth across all major categories on the back of cycling of last year's pandemic-induced disruption, product newness and efficient promotions. Makeup trends also improved, though it remained lower than 2019 level. High SG&A costs are also a concern.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $447.04.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $392.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.72. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $263.93 and a 52-week high of $417.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 102.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after purchasing an additional 230,320 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

