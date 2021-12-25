Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.

VINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vincerx Pharma

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

