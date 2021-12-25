Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s current price.
VINC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Laidlaw assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
Vincerx Pharma stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vincerx Pharma by 259.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 326,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 235,481 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 226.8% in the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 271,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 188,115 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 50.0% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 749,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 249,999 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vincerx Pharma by 54.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 838,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,890,000 after purchasing an additional 295,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
About Vincerx Pharma
Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.
