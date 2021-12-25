UBS Group Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $52.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.13.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $39.03 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,948,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,101,298,000 after purchasing an additional 628,017 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,576,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $872,073,000 after buying an additional 652,664 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $563,759,000 after buying an additional 306,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,438,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $397,033,000 after buying an additional 410,627 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,521,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $306,852,000 after buying an additional 189,950 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

