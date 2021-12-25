Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Upgraded to “Outperform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

RCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$47.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Richelieu Hardware to a buy rating and set a C$48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$48.00 price objective (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

RCH stock opened at C$43.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a PE ratio of 19.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.97. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$32.49 and a 12-month high of C$46.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 7th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$373.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$374.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware will post 2.1005008 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 2,900 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.41, for a total value of C$125,902.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,192,013.25.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.