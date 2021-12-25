boohoo group (LON:BOO) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Liberum Capital

boohoo group (LON:BOO) had its price target trimmed by Liberum Capital from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 200 ($2.64) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.68) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 480 ($6.34) price target on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.28) target price on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 379.58 ($5.01).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 123 ($1.63) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 170.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 244.28. boohoo group has a 12 month low of GBX 96.79 ($1.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 378.90 ($5.01).

In other news, insider Brian Small purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 194 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £29,100 ($38,446.29).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

