Titon (LON:TON) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Titon (LON:TON) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of TON stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.55) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 108.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.91. Titon has a 52 week low of GBX 90 ($1.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.92). The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Titon’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.69%. Titon’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In other Titon news, insider Bernd Ratzke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £2,500 ($3,302.95).

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

