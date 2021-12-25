Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($102.51).

BNR opened at €77.52 ($87.10) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.37.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.