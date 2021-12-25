Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Brenntag in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €91.23 ($102.51).

BNR opened at €77.52 ($87.10) on Tuesday. Brenntag has a 12-month low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 12-month high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.37.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

