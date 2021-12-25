JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.44) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.85) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 270 ($3.57) to GBX 300 ($3.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.21) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD Sports Fashion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 816.67 ($10.79).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.79) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of GBX 149.40 ($1.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 834.07.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

