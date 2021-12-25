Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,860 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,919,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

CSII opened at $19.86 on Friday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $805.34 million, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.71.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.