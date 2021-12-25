Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.47. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.45.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,738,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $974,000. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.