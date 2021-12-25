KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $415.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 1,022.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $420.76 on Friday. KLA has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $395.27 and a 200 day moving average of $352.58.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KLA will post 21.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

