Morgan Stanley to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.25 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $99.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $178.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

