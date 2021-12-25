FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Issued By Oppenheimer

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Blade Air Mobility in a report released on Tuesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.93) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.52). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.98) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ BLDE opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth about $41,299,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,814 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,574 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

