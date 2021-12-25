ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 2,349,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 94,495 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,932 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.