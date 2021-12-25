ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.01

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.01 and traded as high as $19.40. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $19.33, with a volume of 2,349,292 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
