Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $188.16

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $188.16 and traded as high as $203.73. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $203.19, with a volume of 5,294,422 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Tamar Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

