Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $457.37

Shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $457.37 and traded as high as $476.00. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $473.79, with a volume of 8,528 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsui & Co., Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $457.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $23.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $25.06 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 81.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

