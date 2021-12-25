HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 500 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 500 ($6.61) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.00) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 450 ($5.95) price target on HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 390 ($5.15) to GBX 480 ($6.34) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.44).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 447.70 ($5.91) on Tuesday. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 344.46 ($4.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.07 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($221,633.00).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

