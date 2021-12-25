KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $45.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “KBC Group NV is an integrated bank-insurance group, catering mainly for retail, private banking, SME and mid-cap clients. Its operating segment consists of Belgium Business, Czech Republic Business, International Markets Business and Group Centre. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities. The Group Centre segment includes the operating results of the group’s holding-company activities. The International Markets Business segment comprises the activities conducted by entities in the other Central and Eastern European core countries. KBC Group NV is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

Get KBC Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JP Morgan Cazenove boosted their price objective on KBC Group from €79.00 ($88.76) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KBC Group to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KBC Group from €81.00 ($91.01) to €85.00 ($95.51) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a €84.00 ($94.38) price target (down previously from €85.00 ($95.51)) on shares of KBC Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on KBC Group from €70.00 ($78.65) to €74.00 ($83.15) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.59.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $33.89 and a 52-week high of $49.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $2.0145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 4.12%. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.98%.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV engages in the provision of integrated bank-insurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment engages in the retail and private banc assurance activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.

Featured Story: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KBC Group (KBCSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.