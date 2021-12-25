Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $8.89 on Tuesday. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC owned 6.25% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

