Viridian Therapeutics’ (VRDN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.65. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $25.67.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 110.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 185,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 67.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $576,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

