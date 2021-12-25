CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 118.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CKX Lands stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.42% of CKX Lands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.