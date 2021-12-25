CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of CKX Lands stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. CKX Lands has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.22.
CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. CKX Lands had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 118.62%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.
CKX Lands Company Profile
CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.
