Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) received a €29.00 ($32.58) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($31.80) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.29) target price on shares of Aareal Bank in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on shares of Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.12 ($30.47).

Shares of ETR:ARL opened at €28.60 ($32.13) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €28.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €23.97. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Aareal Bank has a one year low of €17.86 ($20.07) and a one year high of €29.90 ($33.60).

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

