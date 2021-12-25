Warburg Research Reiterates “€74.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($83.15) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JST. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €71.00 ($79.78) price target on JOST Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($73.03) price objective on JOST Werke in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of JOST Werke stock opened at €48.50 ($54.49) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €50.97. JOST Werke has a 52 week low of €40.10 ($45.06) and a 52 week high of €57.80 ($64.94). The stock has a market cap of $722.65 million and a PE ratio of 15.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.70.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

