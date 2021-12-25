Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$2.88.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock opened at C$2.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$2.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.78.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

