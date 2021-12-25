Fundamental Research Boosts Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target to C$10.86

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its price objective upped by Fundamental Research from C$10.70 to C$10.86 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CVE BCF opened at C$10.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.91. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$8.35 and a 52-week high of C$10.55.

About Builders Capital Mortgage

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

