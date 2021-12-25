Critical Contrast: Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) versus Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU)

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) and Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insight Enterprises $8.34 billion 0.43 $172.64 million $5.77 17.89 Lulus Fashion Lounge $248.66 million 1.59 N/A N/A N/A

Insight Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Lulus Fashion Lounge.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insight Enterprises and Lulus Fashion Lounge, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insight Enterprises 0 1 2 0 2.67 Lulus Fashion Lounge 0 0 8 0 3.00

Insight Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $110.17, indicating a potential upside of 6.73%. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a consensus target price of $18.29, indicating a potential upside of 77.53%. Given Lulus Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lulus Fashion Lounge is more favorable than Insight Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Insight Enterprises and Lulus Fashion Lounge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insight Enterprises 2.30% 17.39% 5.49% Lulus Fashion Lounge N/A N/A N/A

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers solutions such as supply chain optimization, connected workforce, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Insight Enterprises was founded by Eric J. Crown and Timothy A. Crown in 1988 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Lulus Fashion Lounge

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc. is based in CHICO, Calif.

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.