Head-To-Head Survey: Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) versus Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.76 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.22 Hill-Rom $3.02 billion 3.41 $248.50 million $3.72 41.92

Hill-Rom has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hill-Rom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hill-Rom 0 5 1 0 2.17

Ra Medical Systems presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.64%. Hill-Rom has a consensus target price of $144.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.67%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Hill-Rom.

Volatility & Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill-Rom has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.5% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Hill-Rom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Hill-Rom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% Hill-Rom 8.23% 23.07% 8.96%

Summary

Hill-Rom beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions. The Front Line Care segment offers respiratory care products and sells medical diagnostic equipment and a diversified portfolio of devices. The Surgical Solutions segment supplies surgical products including tables, lights, pendants, positioning devices, various other surgical products and accessories. The company was founded by William A. Hillenbrand on August 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.