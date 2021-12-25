Piper Sandler Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.41 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $205.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total value of $170,993.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,150 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.49%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

