FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bear Creek Mining Co. Increased by Raymond James (CVE:BCM)

Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Bear Creek Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.35 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bear Creek Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04).

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.30 to C$3.10 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

CVE BCM opened at C$1.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. Bear Creek Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.92 and a 12-month high of C$3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$160.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23.

In other Bear Creek Mining news, Director Catherine Mcleod-Seltzer purchased 28,000 shares of Bear Creek Mining stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.23 per share, with a total value of C$34,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,327,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,633,310.85.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani property that consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

