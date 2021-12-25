Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TC Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $3.32 per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. TC Energy had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6986 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in TC Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 105,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

