Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

HLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.56.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 44.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLF. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

