Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Nyxoah S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nyxoah in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Nyxoah’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS.

NYXH opened at $21.01 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYXH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

